Suman And Bhanu Chander Appear On Talk Show 'Alitho Saradaga' & Speak On Their Journey

Tollywood actors Suman and Bhanu Chander will be appearing on a celebrity talk show Alitho Saradaga which is being hosted by the renowned comedian Ali. The 205th episode will be aired on December 7 on ETV. On the talk show, the actors will be revealing their journeys in the Tollywood industry and will be seen sharing their various experiences.

In the promo, Suman is seen revealing that Bhanu had introduced him to Telugu cinema. The duo talked about Tamil and Telugu cinema and said that they continued acting in Tollywood because they earned better than in the Tamil industry. Bhanu further spoke about Suman who got opportunities to act in the mythological movies and was once imprisoned for not committing a crime. In a scene, Bhanu also opened up about him going nude for a scene in the movie named Nireekshana.

Alitho Saradaga is a Telugu talk show which is produced by Gnapika Entertainments. The show made its debut in the year 2016 and is one of the longest-running talk shows on Telugu television. The show has welcomed popular actors such as Ram Gopal Varma, Hema, Annapoorna, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni and many more. The latest episode which was aired on November 30 has Kota Srinivasa Rao and Babu Mohan as their guest.

Bhanu Chander predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil industry and is the son of veteran composer Madduri Venugopal. He is popular for his roles in Telugu movies such as Satyam Shivam, Nireekshana, Merupudadi, Lawyer Suhasini, Style, Dubai Seenu, HIT: The First Case, and Tamil movies such as Moodupani, Veedu, Mirugam, Vilai, Marumugam, Kanchana 2 and many more.

Suman also predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema. He is popular for his roles in Thee, Kadal Meengal, Tarangini, Neti Bharatham, Sitaara, Peddinti Alludu, Kondapalli Raja, Athiradi Padai, Mr Putsami, Sivaji: The Boss. Suman has also appeared in a Bollywood movie named Gabbar. Suman is a recipient of the Nandi Award and the Asianet Film Honour Special Jury Award.

Image Source: A still from Alitho Saradaga YouTube

