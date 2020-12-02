Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Finally Here: Know All About The Bounty Hunter License

The much-awaited large Red Dead Redemption 2 update arrived on December 1, 2020, although there was no mention of a launch time by the developers, Rockstar Games. The patch was made live around 2 pm GMT in the UK, followed by an early morning release in the United States. Here is everything you need to know about the new bounty hunter update and Red Dead Redemption 2 online crossplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update

Red Dead Redemption 2 1.26 Patch Notes

Prestigious Bounty Hunter License The Prestigious Bounty Hunter License adds 10 new Ranks of progression atop the 20 from the Bounty Hunter Role Ranks with high level items and skills to acquire, new weapon variants and horses, Infamous Bounty targets on the Bounty Boards and more.

Legendary Bounty: Gene Beau Finley Prestigious Bounty Hunters should keep an eye on the Local Bounty Boards over the next few weeks for information on new Legendary Bounties, starting with dandy-turned-bastard Gene “Beau” Finley and his gang wanted for a string of robberies.

Outlaw Pass No. 4 A new Outlaw Pass also makes its way to Red Dead Online today, with new outfits, emotes, camp upgrades and more.

Improvements, Bonuses, New Horses, & More Various additions and improvements have also been implemented today including the ability to combine stubble with beard styles and use the Advanced Camera while on horseback. Bounty Hunters can use a new Gunspinning Management option in the Player Menu to select and swap learned Gunspinning tricks. Visit the local Stable to peruse the new Mustangs and Missouri Fox Trotters.

Discounts and Bonuses Bounty Hunter missions reward Double XP Increased RDO$ and XP payouts in Free Roam Missions/Events and Bounty Missions Bounty Hunter License discounted by 5 Gold Bars Novice, Promising, Established, and Distinguished Bounty Hunter Items are 40% off A Land of Opportunities missions reward Double XP “Kill Them, Each and Every One” and “Destroyed by Grief” reward bonus RDO$100 upon completion All Red Dead Online players will receive Rewards for 2,000 Club XP and 2,000 Bounty Hunter XP this week; those Rank 5 or above will receive a Treasure Map, while all players Rank 10 or above get a free Ability Card Upgrade of their choice. Pamphlets, Melee/Thrown Weapons are 30% off

Tents, Camp Themes, Camp Dogs, and Fast Travel Posts are 40% off

Additional discounts include: 30% off all Stable Slots 30% off all Repeaters 30% off all Pistols 30% off the Schofield Revolver 30% off all Horses 30% off all Saddles and Improved Saddles 30% off all Coats (doesn’t include Legendary Animal clothing) 30% off all Vests 40% off all Outfits including Role Outfits



