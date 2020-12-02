'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 1, 2020: Karan Bails Sarla Out Of Jail

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 1, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the latest episode.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 18, 2020: Sherlyn Reveals About Her Pregnancy

Kundali Bhagya written update Dec 1, 2020

The Kundali Bhagya December 1 episode starts as Rishabh tells Sherlyn that Preeta’s mother Sarla is not just a relative of the Luthra house but is also like a mother to them. He says that he cannot bear the fact that Sarla is in jail because of the Luthras. Sherlyn explains to Rishabh if this means that she should be giving away her the right to punish the killer of their child.

Rishabh says that when he gives a person the right to be as equal to his own mother means that that person cannot even think of doing something like this. Rishabh further mentions that even then if Sherlyn desires not to have any relation with Sarla, then he wouldn’t force her but he orders for Sherlyn to take back the FIR that she has filed against Sarla. Sherlyn refuses to do so and leaves the room.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Nov 23, 2020: Sherlyn Accuses Sarla Of Poisoning Her

After attending all the Karwa Chauth rituals, Preeta goes to the police station and demands to meet her mother. The inspector informs Preeta that there are already two visitors in the names of Shrishti and Janki who have come to meet Sarla. The inspector says that the visiting time is over but Preeta pleads to the inspector to let her meet her mother once at least. Just as Preeta and the inspector are talking, Karan enters the police station and Rishabh shows the inspector the bail papers.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 25: Janki Reveals About Sarla's Arrest

The inspector approves of the bail papers and asks the constable to bring Sarla out of the jail. She asks Sarla to sign the papers and then orders all of them to leave. Just as Ramona is trying to console Mahira, Sherlyn comes to them and mentions that Sarla has gotten out on a bail. Mahira starts to get very worried and inquires about how is it possible for Sarla to get bail as she had assured that Sarla would not be able to get a bail. Ramona tells Mahira and Sherlyn that even if Preeta has won this fight they should prepare for the next step and take revenge from Preeta. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 30, 2020: Preeta Slaps Mahira In Anger

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.