Sumanth C Raman Praises Thalapathy Vijay For Attending SPB's Last Rites Amid Pandemic

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday. The news of his unfortunate demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral was held at his Tamaraipakkam farmhouse. Celebrities like south Indian actor Vijay, director Barathiraja, and veteran singer Mano were amongst the many people who were present during SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral. Recently, TV anchor, political analyst and doctor Sumanth C Raman took to his official Twitter handle and praised Thalapathy Vijay for attending SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral. Here is a look at what he had to say about Thalapathy Vijay.

Sumanth C Raman praises Thalapathy Vijay

Sumanth C Raman took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of Thalapathy Vijay attending SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral. In his tweet, he praised Thalapathy Vijay for attending SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral in spite of the current COVID-19 pandemic. He called it a heartwarming gesture by Thalapathy Vijay. He also took a dig at several other people in his tweet. Here is a look at Sumanth C Raman’s Twitter.

When those who benefited a lot more from #SPB songs than @actorvijay chose to stay away this was a heartwarming gesture by Vijay. Respect indeed. 🙏 https://t.co/rYsHGyCgEu — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) September 26, 2020

In another tweet, Sumanth C Raman said that he does not mean any disrespect to others and it is their choice to go during such times. Here is a look at Sumanth C Raman’s Twitter.

There is no disrespect meant to anyone. It is their choice to go or not especially with Covid around. I am just pointing out a fact. But why are only fans of one particular star getting agitated and abusive?? So many didn't go. — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) September 26, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral took place at the Tamaraipakkam farmhouse, which is close to Chennai. The late musician was given a 72-gun salute by the Tamil Nadu police for his laudable contribution to the entertainment industry. SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday due to various complications caused by COVID-19. He had tested positive in the first week of August and was undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. His son SP Charan said on Friday, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm."

