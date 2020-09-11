Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Design Special Poster Of 'Mersal' Ahead Of Its Kannada TV Premiere

Thalapathy Vijay's 2017 hit Tamil movie, Mersal, is all set to premiere on Kannada Television on Sunday, September 13. Ahead of its Kannada Television premiere, the Bangalore city fan club of Thalapathy Vijay designed a poster and shared it online.

"Here You Go Karnataka State Thalapathy A Special Design For Thalapathy Vijay Blockbuster #Mersal Movie Kannada Dubbed Verison," (sic) wrote Thalapathy Vijay's Bangalore city fan club's online handle while sharing the poster.

Here's the fan-made poster of Mersal:

Here You Go Karnataka State Thalapathy A Special Design For Thalapathy Vijay Blockbuster #Mersal Movie Kannada Dubbed Verison..!!



World Television Premiere On September 13th At 6:30Pm On @UdayaTV

All details about Mersal's Kannada Television premiere

Mersal, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, will premiere on Kannada Television soon. The movie initially released in Tamil will be dubbed into Kannada for audiences' entertainment. Mersal will premiere on Star Udaya on September 13 at 6:30 PM.

The movie also features actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, and Nithya Menon in prominent roles. The film directed by Atlee narrates the tale of two siblings who avenge the death of their parents. The movie is produced by N. Ramasamy, Hema Rukmani, and H. Murali under Thenandal Studios Limited. Interestingly, Mersal is the production house's 100th film.

Interestingly, Mersal marks Atlee's second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay after the success of Theri (2016). The director-actor duo again collaborated for Bigil (2019), which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. Bigil also stars Nayanthara.

What's next for Thalapathy Vijay?

Thalapathy| Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagarajan's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against the ills of the society. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been indefinitely pushed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe!

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. Meanwhile, the music of the upcomer is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Whereas, cinematography and editing are handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj, respectively.

