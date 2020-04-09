The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Suniel Shetty And Mumbai Police’s Fun Banter On Twitter Will Brighten Your Quarantine Day

Bollywood News

Suniel Shetty recently engaged in a fun and witty banter with the Mumbai Police on social media. Here is why you need to take a look at it right away.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
suniel shetty

The Mumbai Police has got netizens laughing and it is all for good reasons. The Mumbai police team has started using Bollywood references to ask citizens to stay at home. In a recent post on social media, Mumbai Police is seen engaging in a cute banter with actor Suniel Shetty.

ALSO READ | Pune Police Shares Meme On Suniel Shetty's 'Dhadkan' To Encourage Wearing Helmets

Mumbai Police and Suniel Shetty’s cute banter

Suniel Shetty is among the many Bollywood actors who have taken to social media to acknowledge the contributions of the Mumbai Police during the outbreak of coronavirus in Mumbai. The actor recently took to social media to say that the Mumbai Police are the heroes that we love. To this, Mumbai Police gave a fun reference to his hit film Dhadkan and said how every “Dhadkan” of their hearts is beating for the city and its people.

Check out Suniel Shetty’s tweet here:

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty Acknowledges Kevin Pietersen's Hindi Tweet On Fighting Coronavirus

This is Mumbai Police’s fun reply:

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth Reveals THIS Is The Reason Behind Suneil Shetty's 4-year Hiatus

In another tweet on social media, Ajay Devgn lauded Mumbai Police’s efforts. The actor shared a video depicting the contributions made by the Mumbai Police during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. To this, Mumbai Police replied in a funny tweet, “Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona”. Mumbai Police’s witty statements on twitter have often been lauded and these tweets only take it up a notch higher.

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty Confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' While Spilling The Beans; Says 'It Is Happening'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
INDORE, BHOPAL & UJJAIN SEALED
Trump
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT WHO
Indians die in US
11 INDIANS DIE OF COVID IN US
Lockdown
APRIL 14 DECLARED AS CLOSED HOLIDAY
Sri Lanka
RAJAPAKSA THANKS PM MODI
Sikh
US WORRY OVER SAFETY OF AFGHAN SIKH