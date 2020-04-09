Suniel Shetty And Mumbai Police’s Fun Banter On Twitter Will Brighten Your Quarantine Day

The Mumbai Police has got netizens laughing and it is all for good reasons. The Mumbai police team has started using Bollywood references to ask citizens to stay at home. In a recent post on social media, Mumbai Police is seen engaging in a cute banter with actor Suniel Shetty.

Mumbai Police and Suniel Shetty’s cute banter

Suniel Shetty is among the many Bollywood actors who have taken to social media to acknowledge the contributions of the Mumbai Police during the outbreak of coronavirus in Mumbai. The actor recently took to social media to say that the Mumbai Police are the heroes that we love. To this, Mumbai Police gave a fun reference to his hit film Dhadkan and said how every “Dhadkan” of their hearts is beating for the city and its people.

Check out Suniel Shetty’s tweet here:

HEROES- we love ❤️!!! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 8, 2020

This is Mumbai Police’s fun reply:

And every ‘Dhadkan’ of our ❤️ beats for this city. :) https://t.co/TX8Js3SGNC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

In another tweet on social media, Ajay Devgn lauded Mumbai Police’s efforts. The actor shared a video depicting the contributions made by the Mumbai Police during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. To this, Mumbai Police replied in a funny tweet, “Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona”. Mumbai Police’s witty statements on twitter have often been lauded and these tweets only take it up a notch higher.

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

