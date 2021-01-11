Sunitha Upadrasta Marries Rama Krishna Veerapaneni In A Close-knit Affair; See Pictures

Renowned singer and popular dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta tied the knot with digital entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni on Saturday, that is on January 9, in Hyderabad. It is said that their wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, various fan-pages on Instagram have shared a bunch of pictures to give a glimpse into Sunitha and Ram’s intimate wedding ceremony. Scroll down to take a peek.

Sunitha Upadrasta and Rama Krishna Veerapaneni's wedding

Earlier in December last year, the 42-year-old actor had occupied the top spot on the list of trends, courtesy her announcement about her wedding. The playback singer had shared a few pictures, presumably from her intimate engagement ceremony, to announce that she will soon marry Ram. The newlyweds presumably followed all the rituals of a traditional wedding as the singer was seen in a traditional wedding outfit, that is a golden saree with a red embroidered blouse and temple jewellery. Meanwhile, Ram was seen in a golden kurta and dhoti.

As mentioned above that Sunitha announced her wedding in December via a slideshow post. In the caption of the same, she had written, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well-wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do".

Sunitha was earlier married to Kiran Kumar Goparaju. However, they separated about a decade back. The estranged couple has a son and a daughter. On the other side, reportedly, Ram was also married earlier but has no children.

In professional life, Sunitha is one of the leading singers in the Telugu film industry. She has won several accolades for her work. Apart from being a singer and a voice-artist, Sunitha has also essayed the lead character in a short film, titled Raagam, in 2016.

