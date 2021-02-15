Sunitha's Husband Ram Veerapaneni: Here's All You Need To Know About The Businessman

Prolific Telugu singer Sunitha Upadrasta recently made headlines after she shared a picture of herself from her honeymoon with husband Ram Veerapaneni in the Maldives. The newlyweds had tied the knot in January this year in a traditional wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. However, if you do not know much about Sunitha's husband then read this bio piece on the businessman to know everything about him as well as about Ram Veerapaneni and Sunitha's togetherness.

Who is Ram Veerapaneni?

Full Name: Rama Krishna Veerapaneni

Ram Veerapaneni's birthday: May 26, 1974

Ram Veerapaneni's age: 46

Ram Veerapaneni's hometown: Hyderabad, Telangana

Ram Veerapaneni's zodiac: Gemini

Ram Veerapaneni's profession: Businessman

Ram Veerapaneni's bio

Born in Hyderabad on May 26, 1974, Ram Veerapaneni did his schooling at Shanthi Niketan Residential School and shifted to Melbourne, Australia to complete his graduation from Taylor’s College. After returning to India from Melbourne, Ram kicked off his career as an investor and started investing in Digital Rights of Tollywood films and promoting various films on digital media platforms. Later, he founded his own company named 'Mango Mass Media' in 2008 and released multiple Telugu films in the US for the Telugu viewers there on the channel My Mango TV.

In 2011, the beloved husband of Sunitha also founded Whacked Out Media as a subsidiary of his previously established Mango Mass Media. Furthermore, he set foot into multiple ventures including Mango Music, My Mango Application and Mango News to name a few. The businessman also bankrolled various shows on YouTube and promoted blockbuster films such as Baahubali, Kabali, Srimanthudu and others on digital platforms.

On December 7, 2020, Ram got engaged to nine-time Nandi Award-winning Telugu songstress Sunitha Upadrashta. Followed by their engagement, the couple took their wedding vows on January 10, 2021, in a Hindi wedding at Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally in Hyderabad. However, Sunitha is not his first wife as Ram Veerapaneni's first wife was Kiran Kumar Goparaju. Post-marriage in Jan, the man and wife are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned details are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the facts.

