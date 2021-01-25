Tinaa Dattaa's Bio: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The 'Uttaran' Actor

Actor Tinaa Dattaa is one of the well-known television personalities, who went on to become a household name with her portrayal of dual roles Ichha and Meethi in Colors TV's Uttaran. After marking her debut in the television industry as a child artist, Tinaa starred in multiple Bengali films and television shows throughout her career spanning almost three decades. Thus, check out the bio piece on Tinaa Dattaa to know more about the Daayan actor in detail.

Tinaa Dattaa's trivia and everything else you need to know about the 'Uttaran' actor

Tinaa Dattaa's birthday: November 27, 1986

Tinaa Dattaa's age: 34

Tinaa Dattaa's hometown: Kolkata, West Bengal

Tinaa Dattaa's marital status: Unmarried

Tinaa Dattaa's religion: Hindu

About Tinaa Dattaa's TV shows

As a child artist, Tinaa Dattaa set foot into the television industry with 1992's soap opera Sister Nivedita. After kickstarting her career with a Hindi show, Tinaa shifted her focus to Bengali TV shows as she appeared in 2007's daily soap Khela and 2008's Durga as Kumkum. After carving a niche for herself in the Bengali television industry, Tinaa got her breakthrough her as Ichha in Colors TV's long-running show Uttaran in 2009.

For the unversed, the 34-year-old was a part of Uttaran from 2009 to 2015 and had played dual roles as Ichaa and Mithi in the Rashami Desai starrer. However, after garnering country-wife fame with her exemplary performance in the Colors TV show, Tinaa went on to appear in multiple soap operas as well as reality TV shows. The list of her television shows includes Koi Aane Ko Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani and Daayan, whereas her reality shows include Comedy Circus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Also Read |Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and the first four seasons of Box Cricket League.

About Tinaa Dattaa's films

Back in 1997, Tinaa Dattaa had also set foot in the Bengali film industry as a child artist with Pita Mata Santan. After that, she appeared in 2003's Tharak and Chokher Bali as well as 2008's Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. Furthermore, Tinaa has also featured in the Bollywood film Parineeta as Lalita's teenage version.

