Shows Like Mr. Iglesias That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Mr. Iglesias is one of the most widely-watched comedy-drama series on Netflix. The show's cast includes Gabriel Iglesias, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha and Richard Gant among others. The second part of the second season premiered on Netflix on December 8, 2020. Mr. Iglesias plot revolves around the life of the American comedian Gabriel Iglesias. He is a high school teacher who quit alcohol before the show and joined the rehab. If you love Mr. Iglesias, here is a watchlist of other healthy comedies.

Also read | '40 Years A Prisoner' Documentary Highlights Aftermath Of 1978 MOVE Organization Raid

Also read | Tokyo Vs Tokyo Drift Post By Netflix Sees Hilarious Captions By Netizens In Comments, Read

Shows like Mr. Iglesias

1. After Life

This comedy show stars Tony Johnson who is the head of the feature section in a local newspaper of his town. He loses his wife and thus loses all will to live. It has an IMDB rating of 8.4 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the funniest shows like Mr. Iglesias.

2. Seinfeld

This show centres the real-life comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his life. The show tickles the funny bones of the audiences with its subtle take on various relatable aspects of life. It has an IMDB rating of 8.8 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. The Office

This show revolves around the lives of employees working in the paper company Wernham Hogg. This is one of the most-loved comedy shows of all times. It has an IMDB rating of 8.5 and is available for streaming on Voot. This is one of the funniest shows like Mr. Iglesias.

4. Man With A Plan

This show stars the FRIENDS actor Matt LeBlanc in the lead role. It revolves around matt’s character who decides to take care of their children after his wife decides to pursue her career. It has an IMDB rating of 7.0 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Brooklyn 99

This show revolves around a group of cops from Brooklyn’s 99th precinct. How they face challenges on the work front and form a family within the precinct makes it hilarious to watch. It has an IMDB rating of 8.4 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

6. Parks And Recreations

This highly popular series who revolves around a bureaucrat who wants to help a nurse to convert a construction site into a park for children. This leads to a lot of funny things happening around. It has an IMDB rating of 8.6 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read | Mira Kapoor Takes A Cheeky Dig At The Restrictions On The Number Of Guests In Weddings

Also read | 'Paurashpur' Cast: Know Who Stars In This Zee 5's Original Period Drama Web Series

Image courtesy: @mriglesiasnetflix Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.