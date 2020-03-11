Party Launch On April 14th? Rajinikanth To Make Major Announcement On Thursday

Leaders from various political parties hurdled at Rajinikanth's residence for the last few days, after Rajinikanth sped up efforts to float his political parties. A congress MP, a former MLA and his close confidante Tamilaruvi Manian met him in last two days.

With Rajinikanth calling for another district secretaries' meeting tomorrow, it's expected that Rajinikanth will spell out the blueprint of his political party and many leaders from various political parties are expected to join him after the launch of his political party, said a political leader who is currently in a different party, who met the superstar recently.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: 70 Indians Stranded In Italy Over 'COVID-19-free Certificate'

Party launch on April 14?

There is a strong buzz that Rajinikanth will start the party on April 14th, the Tamil new year. "The announcement regarding this will be made on Thursday to the party secretaries, if not at least to the media and public," said a party functionary who attended the meeting which happened last week.

Rajinikanth made a formal announcement about his political aspirations on December 31st at his Raghavendra hall, where the meeting was held last week, but the source says that the announcement will take place from a different location this time.

READ | BJP Reacts To Adhir Ranjan's 'Scindia Was Maharaja In Congress, Will Be Praja In BJP' Jibe

During the last meet with the district secretaries, the actor discussed many issues with the functionaries and asked them to stay united for his next mission, he also said that he was disappointed with one issue and would reveal it later.

These meetings also come at a time after multiple sources allegedly confirming that Rajinikanth expressed his intention not to be the CM candidate and contest elections with the alliance. With all this happening, Rajinikanth is expected to make that big announcement tomorrow at a private hotel is what the sources say.

READ | DK Shivakumar Cites BJP's Own History To Argue Why Scindia's Exit Won't 'destroy' Congress

READ | 'No Role Of BJP,' Says Pralhad Joshi On Jyotiraditya Scindia's Resignation From Congress