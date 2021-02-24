Supriya Menon Shares A Special Message For Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya's Book, See Here

Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya recently released her book titled Grains of Stardust. She has been receiving praises for her book from celebrities in the Indian film industry and also the readers across the country. The recent celebrity to congratulate her on her first book is Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, Supriya Menon. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post about Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal's book. She also penned down a long heartfelt caption to talk about the book and Vismaya. For all the people who are wondering about what Supriya Menon had to say about Vismaya Mohanlal's book, here is everything you need to know.

Supriya Menon's review of Vismaya Mohanlal's book and message for the author

Supriya Menon took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture with Vismaya Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Pranav Mohanlal. She started the caption by congratulating Vismaya on being a published writer at such a young age. She also gave her review about the book by saying, “For me Grains of Stardust is an indulgent yet articulate portrait of an old soul in a young writer.” Through her caption, Supriya Menon revealed that she has met Vismaya only a couple of times. Supriya Menon also praised the young author’s parents Mohanlal and Suchitra.

She wrote, “Not easy, when you have two brilliant parents @mohanlal @suchi.lal who are really such larger than life figures. But I couldn’t be prouder to see you carve your own path! Some part of the credit of that goes to your wonderful parents who we’ve come to know and love as a family. Big shout out to @suchi.lal for raising such wonderfully grounded kids. Go grab that spotlight @mayamohanlal ! The world is made up of grains of stardust and the spotlight is on YOU!” Here is a look at Supriya Menon’s review of Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya's book and her message for the author.

Vismaya Mohanlal's book

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2

Vismaya’s father Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 released recently for viewers all over the world. The fans of the megastar had been eagerly waiting for the sequel to his 2013 movie Drishyam. He is seen reprising his role of Georgekutty in the movie. Drishyam 2 has received mostly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience till now. Here is a look at Drishyam 2 trailer.

Image Credits: Supriya Menon and Vismaya Mohanlal Instagram

