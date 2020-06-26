Suresh Gopi's Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan Sends Warm Wishes, Thanks Him For 'good Times'

One of the most prominent actors and singers of the South Indian film industry Suresh Gopi is celebrating his birthday on June 26. The actor is receiving a lot of good wishes and prayers on this special occasion. The Zoya Factor actor Dulquer Salmaan also took to his social media profile on Facebook to wish Suresh a Happy Birthday.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Suresh

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Facebook profile to wish Suresh Gopi on his birthday. He shared a picture of himself standing alongside Suresh as they both can be seen sharing a hearty laugh in the picture. In the caption of the post, Dulquer addressed Gopi as Sureshetta, and thanked him for all the good times and laughs along with great conversations they had on the sets of Varane Avashyamund. He then wished him the happiest birthday. He also added how he will always have lots of love for him. Here is his post: Sureshetta, thank you for all the good times and laughs and great conversation on the sets of Varane Avashyamund ! Here’s wishing you the happiest birthday ! Lots of love always 🤗🤗 Suresh Gopi Posted by Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday, 25 June 2020

Other actors wish Suresh Gopi

Many actors and members of the South Indian film industry shared loads of birthday wishes and prayers for Suresh Gopi on their social media profiles. Govind Padmasoorya took to his Twitter account to share his wishes for Gopi. He called him his brother on-screen as well as off-screen. He also said that Gopi is a 'firebrand action hero'.

A brother on-screen and off screen! Wishing our firebrand action hero Sri Suresh Gopi a stunning birthday ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZzWBS9CXeP — Govind Padmasoorya (GP) (@padmasoorya) June 26, 2020

Actor Nivin Pauly also took to his Instagram to wish Suresh Gopi on his birthday. He shared a picture of Suresh on his profile where he can be seen standing on a doorway, smiling and posing for the camera. In a simple and straight post, Nivin wished Gopi a very happy birthday. Here is the post that he shared:

Actor Mohanlal also took to his Twitter to wish Suresh Gopi on his birthday. He not only wished his co-actor and friend, but he also shared the teaser of Gopi's upcoming movie Kaaval. In his tweet, he wished him a Happy Birthday. He also added how he is happy to share the teaser of his new movie Kaaval. Here is his tweet:

Happy Birthday Dear Suresh Gopi. Happy to share the teaser of your new movie Kaaval on this special day.https://t.co/s53UvE5p84#HappyBirthdaySureshGopi — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 26, 2020

The most recent of Suresh Gopi's movies is the upcoming Kaaval. The Kaaval team released the teaser of the film on the occasion of his birthday. It is directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. Here is the teaser:

