From Ayushmaan Saxena To Neelu Kohli, Know The Career Net Worth Of The Cast Of 'Rasbhar'

Rasbhari is a new series on Amazon Prime Video, and the trailer of the series recently released. The series stars Swara Bhasker, Ayushmaan Saxena, and Rashmi Agdekar in the lead roles. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the series as of the year 2020.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker is a very popular actor in the Bollywood industry. The actor started her career with films like Madholal Keep Walking and Guzaarish. She is well regarded for her performances in movies like Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata, and Veere Di Wedding.

According to a leading media portal, Swara Bhasker’s net worth is around $5 million. This is around Rs 37 crores. Swara will be seen next in Faraz Arif Ansari’s directorial Sheer Qorma.

Read | Sumona Chakravarti's Net Worth On Rise From 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' To 'Kapil Sharma Show'

Neelu Kohli

Neelu Kohli is another very popular actor in the entertainment industry. The actor started her career with television series Mere Angne Mein. She debuted on the big screen with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. According to a leading media portal, Neelu Kohli’s net worth is around $ 1.1 million, which is around Rs 8 crores.

Rashmi Agdekar

Rashmi Agdekar is an Indian actor and model who began her career in the year 2017 with the film Dev D. She was also featured in Andhadhun in the year 2018. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 10 lakh.

Read | Swara Bhasker's 'Rasbhari' Trailer Just Launched; Netizens React To It

Ayushmaan Saxena

Ayushmaan Saxena an actor, dancer and fashion blogger. He has portrayed the character of Nand, who is a pivotal character in Rasbhari. The actor has appeared in various ad commercials. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is under observation.

Read | Karisma Kapoor's Net Worth As Bollywood's 90s Queen Celebrates Her 46th Birthday; Read

Details about Rasbhari

The 8-episode long series has been directed by Nikhhil Bhat and has been written by Shantanu Srivastav. The trailer of the series shows a teacher, Mrs Shanu B (played by Swara Bhasker), who teaches grammar to students at a Meerut institute. One of the students, Nand (played by Ayushmaan Saxena) is extremely attracted to Swara’s character.

Later, the trailer of the series takes a sharp turn and the character of Mrs Shanu is replaced by her doppleganger. The trailer has left the fans intrigued and they want to see the series soon. The series is live on Amazon Prime Video.

Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's Net Worth Traces Her Journey From 'Sringaram' To 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Swara Bhasker Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.