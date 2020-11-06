Suriya And Jyothika May Share Screen Soon In A Film By Anjali Menon And Halitha

Kollywood actor Suriya has expressed that he would love to share the screen with wife Jyotika but is waiting for the right script. The news stirred a storm on social media and fans of the real-life couple started anticipating the possibilities. A media portal reported that the couple may be seen together in an Anjali Menon and Halitha film.

A report in The News Minute suggests that Anjali Menon and Halitha are working on a script for Suriya and Jyotika to work together in a film. Anjali Menon is lauded for her direction in the popular film Bangalore Days and Halitha Shameen is remembered for his work in Sillu Karupatti. While no statement has been made officially and all these are speculations, if the duo does sign the film, it will be a treat to their fans.

Suriya and Jyotika films together

Suriya and Jyothika have shared the silver screen several times before they got married but were not seen together on the big screen after their marriage. Their individual films have been received well by fans and critics alike. Reportedly, Suriya said that he and Jyothika would sign a film that demands the couple’s presence in the star cast.

A list of films of the duo include:

Sillunu Oru Kaadhai

Perazhagan

Kaakha Kaakha

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Jyothika is still basking in the appreciation for her recent film Ponmagal Vandhal. The film was directed by J. J. Fredrick and produced by Suriya. The movie was released on Amazon Prime.

Suriya was seen previously in Kaappaan in which he portrayed the character of Kathir. The film was released in the year 2019 and is directed by K. V. Anand and Suriya shared the screen with Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Boman Irani.

The actor will soon be seen in Soorarai Pottru. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. The film will soon be released and the actor will be seen in the character of Nedumaaran Rajangam.

Suriya will also be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor will be seen in a cameo appearance. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan and is directed by Madhavan and is his directorial debut.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.