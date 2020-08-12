GV Prakash Kumar To Make Hollywood Debut With 'Trap City', Teaser Shows Him In Brief Role

Indian music director and actor G V Prakash Kumar is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Ricky Burchell directed ‘Trap City’. The makers of the movie recently released the official teaser of the film in which G V Prakash Kumar can be seen essaying brief important roles. Starring Brandon T Jackson and Dennis LA White, the plot of the movie essays the story about a drug peddler who emerges as a successful rapper.

GV Prakash Kumar in Trap City teaser

The movie revolves around the life of a struggling rapper who works as drop man for a drug cartel. He records a song that becomes a massive hit before his arrest. The fame of the rapper gains momentum when the story about his arrest breaks out. In an attempt to save his life, the rapper will be made to either snitch against a dangerous drug lord or spend his entire life in prison.

To fans’ surprise, the teaser of the movie unveils that GV Prakash is essaying the role of a doctor who is treating Brandon, the main protagonist, in a hospital. In the teaser, GV Prakash’s character influences him to consider his musical career.

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi recently took to Twitter, to unveil the teaser of Trap City. The movie is produced by Tel Ganesan of Kyybafilms, who has also previously bankrolled two other Hollywood films Christmas Coupon and Devil’s Night and Dawn of the Nain Rouge. Apart from Trap City, GV Prakash will also star in Jail. It is an upcoming action movie helmed by Vasanthabalan.

Bankrolled by Sridharan Maroadhasan, the movie also features Abarnathi, Radhika Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Edited by Anthony, the movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu version simultaneously. Along with Jail, GV Prakash will also star in debutant director Kamal Prakash’s Tamil horror-comedy flick Kadhalikka Yarumillai. Raiza Wilson and Guru Somasundaram will essay significant roles in the film.

(Promo Image Source: GV Prakash Kumar Instagram & Still from Trap City Teaser)

