Suriya Talks About 'Soorarai Pottru' Release, Says 'eagerly Waiting To See It In Theaters'

Suriya recently had a chat with fans over Zoom, where the actor revealed that his forthcoming film Soorarai Pottru would release only after the theatres reopen. He also said that he Soorarai Poottru is a movie close to his heart and he is eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Suriya further exclaimed that he is looking forward to watching the film in theatres. Soorarai Pottru was initially slated to release in May 2020 however due to the on-going lockdown the movie's release got hampered.

Further in the interaction, Suriya revealed that the makers are planning to release two more songs from Soorarai Pottru in the forthcoming week. Reportedly, the Zoom call with fans was organised by Suriya to promote his production venture Ponmagal Vandhal, which premiered on Amazon Prime on May 29. The Jyotika starrer is one of the first films to directly premiere on an OTT platform. Reportedly, Jyotika too joined Suriya in the Zoom chat, where they both interacted with their fans.

Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The teaser of Soorarai Pottru was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The teaser of Soorarai Pottru:

Meanwhile, media reports have it that the makers of Soorarai Pottru are planning to release the movie on Independence Day weekend. Reportedly, the makers are hoping for the coronavirus situation to be subsided by then. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news.

What's next for Suriya?

On the work front, Suriya will be soon reuniting with Hari. The duo has worked in movies like Singam franchise, Vel, and Aaru, all of which were profitable ventures. Meanwhile, the forthcoming movie is titled Aruvaa, which is touted to be family entertainment. According to reports, Suriya was expected to join the sets of the Hari directorial in April.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shooting of the movie is stalled. Besides the upcomer, Suriya has reportedly signed a Vetrimaaran directorial. The movie, titled Vaadivaasal, will mark the first collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran.

