Suriya Starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' Gets Delayed Due To Permissions, Actor Shares Message

Suriya Sivakumar recently took to Instagram to share that his movie Soorarai Pottru would be delayed. The actor penned a heartfelt message talking about the struggles behind the delay of Soorarai Pottru. In the letter, Suriya addressed his well-wishers and said that it is not an everyday thing for him to share his thought in a letter, however, in this unprecedented times, 'a situation has arisen wherein he stands in front of his fans with an open heart and transparent mind'.

Talking about Soorarai Pottru, Suriya Sivakumar mentioned that when they started shooting the film, they thought that the only challenge they would face would be shooting at never seen before locations and working with people of different languages and bringing in personnel with different skill sets to bring alive the magnificent world of Maara. He also wrote that it may look easy but it was a mammoth to execute. Suriya Sivakumar further mentioned that Soorarai Pottru is a story set in the aviation industry and therefore the makers had to deal with numerous procedures and permission because it is a matter of national security and they were dealing with real Indian Airforce aircraft and security.

Sivakumar stated that a few NOCs are still pending for approval and they understand that the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities. Suriya Sivakumar mentioned that Sorrarai Pottru is very close to their hearts and 'they feel very passionately for this compelling and inspiring story'. Talking about the delay, Suriya Sivakumar said that unfortunately, the wait for the film’s release will now be a little longer than anticipated.

He added that it pains him that his well-wishers were so eagerly waiting for Soorarai Pottru but they seem to have no other option. Suriya also urged his fans to take this in good spirit with love and faith. He ended the letter by saying, “This letter comes with a beautiful ‘Friendship song’ which is dedicated to our friendship, love and affection”. Take a look at Suriya Sivakumar's Instagram story.

About Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead, is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

