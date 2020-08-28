Soorarai Pottru Release Date: When Will The Film Release On OTT & Where To Watch

Soorarai Pottru is an upcoming Tamil language film starring South Indian megastar Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The film is directed by Sudha K Prasad and was set to release in August 2020. However, due to the COVID pandemic, many movie releases were postponed. There have been many movies which released directly on OTT platforms and Soorarai Poottru is one of them.

Soorarai Poottru release date

It has been announced by the filmmakers that Soorarai Poottru will release on Amazon Prime Video. The film will release on October 30th this year. The film’s initial release date was slated to April 9th, 2020, which got postponed to August 2020 due to Coronavirus pandemic. However, the final release date has been announced and it will be on October 30th.

The songs of the film have been received very well by fans and critics alike. The song titled Kaattu Payale released on Suriya’s 45th birthday and became a major hit among his fans. The songs of the movie have left the fans intrigued to watch the film soon. Watch the music video of the song below.

Kaattu Payale song video

Plot of the film

The Tamil language film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. The movie will portray the events that occurred during the life of Air Deccan founder G.R. Gopinath. The film will have many action sequences and many gripping scenes in the film.

Cast of Soorarai Poottru

The film has been produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. The cast of the film includes Suriya as the lead character called Nedumaaran Rajangam “Maara”. The film also has Aparna Balamurali, who shall portray the character of Bommi. Apart from these two, a cast of the film includes Mohan Babu as M Bhaktabatsalam Naidu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Jacky Shroff, Karunas, and Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Suriya was seen in Kaappaan which was directed by K V Anand and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. The film starred Suriya in the lead as Kathiravan, Mohanlal as Chandrakanth Varma, Arya, Sayyeshaa, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The film’s story revolved around a terrorist’s attempt to assassinate the Indian Prime Minister.

