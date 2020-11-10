If You Love Ashutosh Rana's 'Sangharsh', Here Is A Watchlist Of His Other Notable Movies

Ashutosh Rana is one of the most versatile and accomplished actors in Bollywood. He has worked in many blockbuster movies. One of which is Sangharsh. This movie released in 1999 and also starred Preity Zinta.

The plot of the movie revolves around a religious fanatic, played by Rana, who abducts children and sacrifices them in order to gain immortality. Preity plays the CBI officer who is given the case of tracking him down. If one liked Ashutosh Rana in Sangharsh, here is a watchlist of some other notable works of his.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her 1950's Look From Photoshoot, Fans Left Mesmerised

Also read | Atlee Posts Adorable Anniversary Wish For Wife Priya, Calls Her 'partner-in-crime'

Here is a watchlist of Ashutosh Rana’s other films

1. Dushman

This psychological film released in 1998 and is considered to be one of the best movies of Ashutosh Rana. The plot revolves around the rape of one of the twin sisters which is committed by Ashutosh Rana’s character. How the other sister plans revenge, makes the movie worthwhile to watch. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

2. Haasil

This crime drama film released in 2003. The plot of the movie revolves around a boy who falls in love with a girl from his college. But the college is dominated by students who have tight political connections. Ashutosh Rana’s character is the leader of one of the rival gangs in the college. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

3. Awarapan

This romantic drama film released in 2007. The plot of the film revolves around the right-hand man of a gangster who is asked to keep an eye on the latter’s mistress. The role of the gangster in the film is played by Ashutosh Rana. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

4. Ab Tak Chappan 2

This drama film released in 2015. It revolves around a self retired encounter specialist who is called in for a special case by the home minister himself. Ashutosh Rana’s character plays the role of a junior inspector who is not thrilled to have the senior officer back as he wishes to leas the squad. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

5. Mulk

This courtroom drama released in 2018. It revolves around a Muslim family who is looked at suspiciously when one of its family members gets linked to terrorism. Ashutosh Rana plays the public prosecutor on the film. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

6. Sonchiriya

This gangster drama film released in 2019. It revolves around the gangsters living in the valley of Chambal. Ashutosh Rana plays the character of Inspector Virendra Singh Gujjar who heads the Special Task Force team. The film was critically acclaimed as well. Its dialogues are spoken in the typical Bundeli dialect. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.9.

7. Ghulam

This action drama film released in 1998. The plot of the film revolves around the tussle between a young guy who stands up to a gangster who is involved in a murder. Ashutosh Rana plays the role of one of the important supporting cast members. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha Looks Nerdy Yet Chic In Her Latest Photo; Check It Out

Also read | Gwyneth Paltrow Sells Lamp Made Out Of A Loaf Of Bread On Her Business Brand Goop

Image courtesy- @actorashutoshrana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.