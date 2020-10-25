Suriya's Unseen Photo From '7Aum Arivu' Will Make Fans Nostalgic

South Indian actor Suriya starred in the film 7Aum Arivu which released in 2011. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the film also starred Shruti Haasan and Johnny Tri Nguyen in the lead roles, along with Suriya. The science fiction martial arts film was critically acclaimed and moreover, Suriya's character was most-talked-about when the film released. Here's Suriya's unseen photo from the sets of the film 7Aum Arivu.

Suriya's unseen photo from sets of 7Aum Arivu

Also Read: Suriya's Top-rated Action Thriller Movies On IMDb You Should Not Miss

One of the actor's fan pages posted Suriya's unseen photo on Instagram, from the sets of his film 7Aum Arivu. In the picture, Suriya was seen standing in his costume as 'Bodhidharma'. He stood in white attire, his upper body bare and perfectly sculpted because of the hours he spent in the gym. He wore vintage ornaments to go with his outfit. Suriya had also grown a moustache to go with his look.

Also Read: Suriya Lost 15 Kgs To Look Like A Teenager For 'Vaaranam Aayiram'; Read More Movie Trivia

The film 7Aum Arivu follows the story of a medical student who enlists the help of a circus artist, who is a descendant of Bodhidharma, to revive the legend’s skill and knowledge, while a Chinese man with hypotonic power starts a government planned biological war against India. The film was dubbed in several languages and was also selected for the Oscar nominations by the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. Suriya essayed the role of Bodhidharma, who was a master of martial arts and medical remedies. He was seen as the son of a great Tamil king of the Pallava dynasty.

Also Read: Jyothika's Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Featuring Ace Actor And Suriya

So far, Suriya has appeared in several films throughout his career. The actor was last seen in the film Kaappaan, in which he played the character of Kathir. Suriya will now be seen in Soorarai Pottru, an upcoming action drama film directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is a biopic of Air Deccan, the founder of G. R. Gopinath. It was later revealed that some events in the film are inspired by his life. Soorarai Pottru also features actors Mohan Baby, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi and Karunas. The actor will also make a cameo appearance on the show Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Also Read: On Jyothika's Birthday, Check Out Real-life Couple Suriya-Jyothika's Iconic Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.