Suriya Played A Sri Lankan Tamil For The First Time In His Career In THIS Film, Read

Suriya’s movies have been widely loved by his fans and followers. His 2015 film Massu Engira Masilamani was a huge commercial success as well. It has also been reported that Suriya played the character he portrayed in the film, for the first time in his life. Read ahead to know more Massu Engira Masilamani trivia and his role in this film.

Suriya played this character for the first time in his life

According to IMDB trivia, Suriya played the role of a Sri Lankan hailing from Canada for the first time in his career. Suriya played a double role in the film one that of criminal and the other that of an intelligence officer. The film also starred Nayanthara, Parthiban, Samuthirakani, Premji and Pranitha Subhash.

Plot of Massu Engira Masilamani

The plot of the film revolves around the lives of two friends who are also con artists played by Suriya and Premgi Amaren. One day, their heist goes wrong and both meet an accident. Post this, Suriya’s character starts seeing ghosts. One such ghost helps Suriya to even successfully execute one of the heists. But later, it is realised that he was using Suriya to kill his family’s killers. The movie is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie also won the hearts of the audiences with its music. Naan Aval Illai, Piravi and Therikkudhu Masss are some of the famous songs from the movie.

Suriya’s films have received a lot of love from his fans. Some of his notable works are Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Aaytha Ezhuthu and Vaaranam Aayiram. Suriya’s movies have also earned him many awards and accolades.

He was last seen in the movie Soorarai Pottru which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. The film is based on Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey which is an autobiography of Captain G.R. Gopinath. The plot of Soorarai Pottru tells a farmer’s rags to riches story who makes India’s first low-cost airline. The main aim of the film is to inspire people to dream big and be passionate about one’s dreams. Suriya’s Twitter gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s professional life. He frequently shares his movie trailers on Twitter. Suriya’s Twiter is currently full of his upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru.

