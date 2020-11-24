Pandiraj Quashes Rumours About 'Suriya 40' Cast, Says 'will Make Announcement Soon'

Director Pandiraj on Monday, November 23, took to his Twitter handle to clear the air surrounding Suriya 40 cast. He quashed rumours, and wrote, "production house will announce the cast & crew soon." (sic) Pandiraj also exclaimed everyone to not believe in reports about Rashmika Mandanna being cast alongside Suriya in the film. He also assured that the makers would soon share updates regarding the film.

Dear friends we understand ur curiosity about #Suriya40 . Pls don't believe rumors. Production house will announce the cast & crew soon.we r working hard to give u the best 💪🙏 — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) November 23, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna in Suriya 40?

For the past few weeks, several media reports have been reporting that actor Rashmika Mandanna has been approached to play the lead role in Suriya 40. However, recently Pandiraj quashed the rumours and revealed that the cast for the forthcoming movie is yet to finalised. The film, tentatively titled Suriya 40, was announced a few weeks ago.

Suriya 40 marks Suriya and Pandiraj's second association after Pasanga 2. The movie bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under their Sun Pictures is currently in the pre-production stage. The movie will resume shoot soon after Suriya wraps up shooting of his film with Vetrimaaran.

What's next for Suriya and Pandiraj on the work front?

Suriya will be next seen in Hari's Aruvaa. The movie, starring Suriya and Raashi Khanna in the lead, is touted to be family entertainment. The film marks Hari and Suriya's reunion. The duo has worked in movies like Singam franchise, Vel, and Aaru, all of which were profitable ventures. According to reports, Suriya was expected to join the sets of the Hari directorial in April. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shooting of the movie is stalled.

Meanwhile, Pandiraj is expected to resume work on his 2013 hit movie, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga's sequel, after wrapping up Suriya 40. The forthcoming film, starring Sathyaraj, G V Prakash Kumar, and Raj Kiran in the lead is currently in pre-production. The first part narrated the tale of two friends who wanted to enter politics.

