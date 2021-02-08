Suriya Tests Positive For COVID-19; Fans Extend Prayers For 'speedy Recovery'

Indian film actor Suriya, who predominately works in Tamil films, contracted COVID-19. On Sunday night, that is February 7, the actor took to his social media handle and shared with his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a brief tweet, which was typed in Tamil, read, "I am suffering from 'corona' infection and am receiving treatment. We will all realise that life has not yet returned to normal. Can't be paralyzed with fear. At the same time, safety and attention are essential. Love and thanks to the dedicated supportive physicians".

’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 7, 2021

Suriya's health update

After an hour, filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian reshared the actor's tweet along with its English translation. Pandian also asserted that Suriya is doing fine and there is nothing to worry about his health. As soon as these tweets were shared, fans flooded the comments section with prayers for the South actor's speedy recovery. On the other hand, a handful of fan-pages of other South actors, including Vijay Thalapathy, flocked the comments box with prayers for him.

Prayers for a speedy recovery sir — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) February 7, 2021

Get Well Soon...Take Care Anna ❤️ #Suriya40 — Suriya Fans Army™ (@Suriyafans_army) February 7, 2021

Oh my gosh sir 😭 I am so sorry about this 😭 Get well soon quickly I hope ❤️ We stand of you 😭 come back to us ❤️ — AYCA ✨ (@gonulaycaozen) February 7, 2021

Get well Quick soon anna🥺 pic.twitter.com/YLWe7HLdXc — Lokesh Prabhu😈|ˢᵒᵒʳᵃʳᵃⁱ ᵖᵒᵗᵗʳᵘ (@Lokesh__prabhu) February 7, 2021

On the professional front, the 45-year-old actor has completed the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s next, Navarasa. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Along with this, the actor has other projects in the pipeline including Suriya 40 helmed by Pandiraj and a yet-to-be-titled project directed by Gnanavel. Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Recently, the film grabbed headlines as it joined the race of Oscar 2021 under the general category. On India's 72nd Republic Day, Rajshekar shared the news on his social media handle. In a brief tweet, he informed that the film joined Oscars under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Original Score, among many others. He further informed that Soorarai Pottru is made available at the Academy Screening Room to be viewed by the academy members for vote and nomination.

The Tamil-language film, directed by Sudha Kongara, was loosely based on Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath's life. Along with Suriya, the film also featured Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas in the pivotal characters. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, it was also the first Tamil movie to be launched directly on an OTT platform.

