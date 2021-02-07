Did You Know Suriya Was Mentored By Late Actor Raghuvaran In His Early Days?

Tamil superstar Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known by his stage name Suriya, is one the most celebrated actors in the industry. Suriya was offered a role in the film Asai in 1995 when he was 20 but he rejected the role since he was not interested to work in cinema. Two years later he agreed to work in director Vasant’s film Nerruku Ner in 1997. Produced by Mani Ratnam, Suriya made his debut through this film in the Southern cinema industry. Even though Suriya is a huge superstar today who possesses a great acting skill set, he did not have it easy when he was new to the industry. Suriya revealed in an interview that he was mentored in his early days by late actor Raghuvaran. Read further ahead to know more about Suriya trivia.

Actor Raghuvaran mentored Suriya

According to News Track Live, Suriya confessed that he faced difficulties in his early days in the cinema industry. He said that he lacked the confidence and memory power to perform fighting and dancing scenes. He revealed actor Raghuvaran mentored him on how he could create a different identity for himself rather than stay under his father’s shadow. Following his mentor’s advice was fruitful and his film Nanda went on to be a blockbuster hit in 2001 which gave him recognition. He also won the Best Actor award at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for this film.

Suriya's Movies and other works

While Suriya made his debut in 1997, he has various commercially successful movies. Suriya's movies that remain widely popular include Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Vaaranam Aayiram, Ghajini, and many more. His movie Singham had a Bollywood remake with Ajay Devgn in the lead and also his film Ghajini was remade in Bollywood with Aamir Khan in the lead. Suriya also has his own production house named 2D Entertainment. According to reports from Hindustan Times, his production company, 2D Entertainment is named after Suriya’s children, Diya and Dev’s first letters of their names. His other popular films include NGK, Kaappaan, Thaanaa Serndha Joottam, Ponmagal Vandhal, Soorarai Pottru, and more.

