Remember When Suriya Made His Singing Debut With A Commercial? Here's More

Suriya is one of the most popular names in the Tamil film industry. His achievements in the world of films are known by all, but many may not be aware that the actor also skilled in singing. Interestingly, of many places where the actor could have explored and displayed his potential in music, he decided to do so in a television ad. Have a look at the ad in which the actor decided to lend his voice in, along with other interesting details about what led him to do so.

When Suriya sang for a television advertisement

Suriya’s movies have seen him playing all kinds of roles and it would be fair to say that the actor has proved his skills in acting. But it was a rare occurrence when the actor decided to lend his voice for an advertisement of Nescafe Sunrise. One can hear his soothing voice in the ad, with Suriya enjoying the moment as well. The visuals also show the coffee powder getting mixed in the milk, as a cup of coffee gets ready. His voice seemed to match well with the visuals shown in the advertisement.

According to FilmiBeat, it was director Rajiv Menon who convinced Suriya to lend his voice to the ad. Along with films, the actor has also worked in a number of other commercials, but this marked as the first and a rare instance where Suriya decided to sing. Prior to this commercial, the actor had never professionally sung before. He had managed to create quite a buzz when it was first revealed that he would be singing for the ad.

Suriya’s movies have earned him a lot of fame, ever since his debut in 1997. He has been nominated for several major awards for his acting performances and has also ended up winning a handful of them. Some of his hit films include Pithamagan, Singam, Ghajini and many more. He has also produced several of his own movies. Suriya was last seen in highly acclaimed Soorarai Pottru that released on Amazon Prime Video, last year.

