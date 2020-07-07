Sushant Singh Rajput Singing Hindi Melodies In Old Videos Proves He Was A Movie Buff

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death might have shocked many, but fans continue to remember the actor through past videos and pictures. In another similar instance, Sushant’s love for classics and Bollywood hits was revealed. Sushant’s fans shared the videos remembering the actor, recalling the times he jammed to either Sona Kitna Sona Hai to ballad Aye Mere Humsafar. Sushant’s love for Bollywood was real. Here are several instances when the late actor reminisced in old songs, classics.

Also Read | 'Help' Spotted On Sushant Singh Rajput's Tee In 'Dil Bechara', Leaves Fans In Shock

Sushant Singh Rajput’s love for classics

In the following video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen in front of a monitor. In the monitor is a still of actor Dev Anand from the film Prem Pujari. Sushant and his acquaintance who had recorded the video are singing along the ballad romance song Phoolon Ke Rang Se. Sushant is lost in the lyrics as he gives his own voice to this popular song from 1970 film.

Watch the video with Sushant singing to the lyrics of Phoolon Ke Rang Se:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dialogue From 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Makes Netizens Emotional

The following video is shot while Sushant was driving to an undisclosed location along with his friend. As the video pans from the side-walks to Sushant, one can see that Sushant is enjoying the classic song that is playing in the background. He is enjoying Deewana Dil Deewana song, which is from the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori and Suchitra Krishnamurthy. In the actual video song, Shah Rukh and Deepak’s characters are driving to pick their common love interest, similarly, Sushant and his friend are also driving somewhere while jamming to the fun song.

Watch the video of Sushant:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Denies Ousting The Actor From Films

Sushant’s love for Bollywood classics is evident in this next video. Shot at his Bandra home, in this past video, Sushant is seen playing a video game, while his friend moves the camera towards Sushant, he is enjoying the ballad song form cult hit Qayamat Se QayamatTak. The song is Aye Mere Humsafar. Sushant’s expressions are vivid and lively throughout the video. His pet Labrador Fudge is also in the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput's video while listening to Aye Mere Humsafar:

In this following video, Sushant is seen enjoying his popcorn with the hit song Sona Kitna Sona Hai from the film Hero No 1. Sushant is not only singing to the song in this past video but also dances to the same. He is later joined by his furry friend Fudge as well. Sushant Singh’s love for Bollywood hits and classics is purely evident in the video.

Watch the video here-

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Practiced 100 ‘helicopter Shots’ Daily For 'MS Dhoni' Biopic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.