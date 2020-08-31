Swwapnil Joshi And Mukta Barve’s Movies That You Should Not Miss

Mukta Barve is a popular face in the Marathi film industry. She has often received high praise for her performances from critics and the viewers. Apart from being acknowledged for her performances in lead roles, Mukta Barve’s on-screen pairing with Swwapnil Joshi is also widely popular amongst fans. Here are Mukta Barve and Swwapnil Joshi’s movies that you must watch:

ALSO READ: Swwapnil Joshi's 'Mumbai Pune Mumbai' Is One Of First Marathi Films To Get Trilogy?

Mukta Barve and Swwapnil Joshi’s movies

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai is a Marathi romantic drama film released in 2010. Directed and co-written by Satish Rajwade, the movie had Mukta Barve and Swwapnil Joshi in the lead roles. The film was a love story between a boy and girl from different cities of Pune and Mumbai respectively, played by Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve, and depicts how their competitive spirits get them together. The film was critically acclaimed and was also commercially successful.

Moreover, a sequel, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2 was also released in 2015. This part of the trilogy follows the lead characters Gautam and Gauri’s wedding life. In 2018, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3 also received acclaim from critics. This instalment revolves around Gautam and Gauri’s pregnancy.

Mangalashtak Once More

Mangalashtak Once More is a romantic musical comedy film, directed by Sameer Joshi. The movie cast includes Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Mukta Barve, and Kadambari Kadam as the lead roles. The plot of the flick revolves around the lives of Aarti and Satyajit who are happily married, but after some time, because of Aarti’s over caring behaviour, Satyajit feels suffocated, and they part ways. The movie was a massive success at the box-office.

ALSO READ: Swwapnil Joshi Announces Much-awaited 'Samaantar 2', See Post

Ranangan

Directed by Rakesh Sarang, the film Ranangan featured Madhav Abyankar, Ali Asgar, Suchitra Bandekar, Mukta Barve, Swwapnil Joshi among others. The plot of the film revolves around the son of a self politician, whose first wife left him in a few months while the second wife died by suicide on the wedding day. His life gets complicated after getting into multiple relationships.

What’s next for Swwapnil Joshi?

Swwapnil Joshi was last seen in the series Samaantar which garnered widespread acclaim from critics and the viewers. Recently, Swwapnil on Instagram announced that the second season of Samaantar is in the pipeline with an exciting post. Helmed by director Satish Rajwade, the series was earlier available in different languages for the viewers.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Swwapnil Joshi Made His Acting Debut At The Age Of 9? Read More Trivia Here

ALSO READ: Sai Tamhankar And Swwapnil Joshi’s Movies Together That Fans Would Love To Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.