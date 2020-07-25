Tejaswini Pandit Urges Fans To 'report' Pages Stealing Designs Of Her Clothing Brand

Tejaswini Pandit has been winning hearts with her acting skills since her first film Aga Bai Arrecha. Apart from being a part of some hit films, Tejaswini Pandit also owns her own clothing line along with a friend Abhidnya Bhave called "Tejadnya". Tejaswini Pandit is pretty active on social media and is known to put her fun and bubbly side out. Recently though, the actor wrote an open criticism letter to all the brands and designers who have been copying the designs of her brand and have been selling it at cheaper rates.

Tejaswini Pandit calls out people for copying the designs of her clothing line

Taking up the issue to Instagram, Tejaswini Pandit shared a bunch of her designs and wrote a long caption along with it. She wrote that as a proud owner of a brand who is always striving to give its customers unique ideas for being associated with a fashion brand, it breaks her heart to see her designs being copied.

She added that they work on these designs for weeks, months or maybe years and when others copy it left right and centre, it makes her furious. Tejaswini Pandit further wrote that designing is not as easy as taking a screenshot of the uniqueness of a brand and selling it at a cheaper rate with cheaper quality of clothes.

She also wrote that there is no harm to be inspired by their brand, but copying and pasting the same design under a page proves people are spineless and shameless. She also reminded people that copying their designs and selling it at cheaper rates it utter exploitation.

Further addressing her fans and followers, she said that she had remained silent for a long time and had ignored things, but people took more advantage of it. She urged people to report all designs on such pages and also asked them not to fall for cheaper clothes. She also added that cheaper rates mean cheap fabric and cheap finishing.

On the work front, Tejaswini Pandit was last seen in the web series Samantar, along with actor Swwapnil Joshi. The series released on MX player and received many praises for her performance.

