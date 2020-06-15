From Sharing Memes To Celebrating Success; Here Is What Tejaswini Pandit Did In Lockdown

Marathi film and TV actor Tejaswini Pandit kept her fans engaged and entertained during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. From spreading awareness about social distancing to writing witty captions for her pictures, Tejaswini Pandit's Instagram feed during the lockdown gave an insight into her quarantine. Take a look back and see what the Samantara actor was doing in lockdown.

Tejaswini Pandit's positive words

Tejaswini Pandit shared a thoughtful post in April along with a video. In the video, a curtain is seen blowing in the slow motion. In the caption, Tejaswini wrote about hope and freedom. She wrote a brief Hindi caption to her post.

Tejaswini had shared two awareness posts on her Instagram feed during the lockdown. She re-shared an animated video, illustrated by Debjyoti Saha. The actor urged people to maintain social distancing and follow the guidelines given by the government amid the pandemic.

Tajaswini Pandit's milestones

May 2 turned out to be a little day for a little celebration for Tejaswini as her clothing brand Tejadnya completed five years. The actor wrote a detailed note of her journey from being an actor to a successful entrepreneur. She also congratulated her partner and friend Abhidnya Bhave.

It seems like the month of May was quite eventful for the Mukti actor, as her popular serial Ekach Hya Janmi Janu clocked nine years. She shared the title track of the serial. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude while feeling nostalgic.

Apart from her clothing brand and TV serial, her film 100 days also completed four years on May 29. Celebrating the success of the film, she shared the title track of the film. In her caption, she penned her experience.

Tejaswini Pandit's posts to entertain fans

Later, the Pakda Pakdi actor shared a relatable meme on her Instagram feed. Her meme post tickled the funny bone of many of her fans. Check out the post below

She also shared a video and a photo, in which she introduced 'Dada Ki Trolly' challenge with her fans. In the video, Tejaswini was seen explaining the fun challenge while her phone was tied to a ceiling fan. Many of her fans found it amusing.

Interestingly, Tejaswini Pandit also celebrated her 34th birthday on May 23. Sharing a 'Birthday hangover' post, she added a pinch of humour as her post was a meme. Many of her fans agreed to her meme post in the comments section.

