5 Reasons You Should Binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi’s Web Series 'Samantar'

A Marathi web-series called Samantar that was recently released and is gaining some rave reviews due to the unique storyline of the web series. The web series features the Marathi star Swwapnil Joshi & Tejaswini Pandit playing the lead characters. The series is released on the OTT platform called MX Player and due to the high ratings of the show, the series is soon to get its sequel too. The story of Samantar revolves around the life of Kumar Mahajan, who realises that he is living a life that some other man named Sudarshan Chakrapani has already lived. Read to know all about the Swwapnil Joshi starrer and the reasons why one should watch them.

Reasons to watch Swwapnil Joshi’s web series Samantar

The web series Samantar is based on the novel by Suhas Shirwalkar. Suhas Shirwalkar was a famous Marathi novelist and mystery writer.

It is the first Marathi web series to be launched on the digital platform.

The Marathi web-series streams exclusively on MX Player and is also dubbed in other languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The web-series is directed by Satish Rajwade, who has previously worked with Swwapnil Joshi in the college-drama called Duniyadari that released in 2013.

Both the lead actors of the film, namely Nitish Bhardwaj and Swwapnil Joshi, have portrayed the character of Lord Krishna in different television series earlier.

The first season of the show concludes on a cliffhanger that promises the audiences of a second season. The last episode of the web-series is titled 'Twist' and showcases some huge revelation towards the climax.

Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar trivia

During a recent interview with news daily, Kartik Nishandar, who is the producer of Samantar revealed that the filming for the second part of the web series will begin in July or August. He further went on to say that Samantar received a lot of love from the viewers and garnered over 100 million views. Samantar 2 is expected to air in October or November.

On the professional end, Swwapnil Joshi was recently seen in the Marathi language film, Mogra Phulaalaa. He was seen playing the lead role of a son whose life changes after he meets the love of his life. The film is directed by Shrabani Deodhar and is collectively produced by Arjun Singh Baran and Kartik Nishandar. The film also starred some of the popular faces of the Marathi film industry including Sai Deodhar, Neena Kulkarni, Chandrakant Kulkarni, Sandeep Pathak and Samidha Guru. The film was released on June 14, 2019, and it got mixed reviews from the viewers as well as the critics.

