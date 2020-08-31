Swwapnil Joshi's 'Mumbai Pune Mumbai' Is One Of First Marathi Films To Get Trilogy?

Swwapnil Joshi's Mumbai Pune Mumbai is a romantic comedy-drama helmed by Satish Rajwade. The film follows the story between a girl from Mumbai and a boy from Pune and their arranged love marriage story. While Swwapnil Joshi portrays the boy, Mukta Barve plays the girl. Mumbai Pune Mumbai released in the year 2010, followed by two sequels, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3. As per IMDB reports, this romantic comedy flick is one of the first Marathi prequel films to get trilogy.

The second installment, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 released after five years of hiatus on November 12, 2015. This part of the trilogy follows the lead characters Gautam and Gauri's wedding life. In 2018, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3 entertained the audience. This installment revolves around Gautam and Gauri's pregnancy.

'Mumbai Pune Mumbai' trivia

In the film, Swwapnil Joshi is shown to be from Pune, while Mukta Barve from Mumbai. However, interestingly, in their real lives, Swwapnil is from Mumbai and Mukta is from Pune.

The first sequel of Mumbai Pune Mumbai was entirely shot in Pune.

In Mumbai Pune Mumbai, the lead actors are seen in only one pair of clothes as the entire film narrates their first meeting in Pune.

This was Swwapnil Joshi's first film with filmmaker Satish Rajwade.

In the second installment, actor Prashant Damle played Swwapnil Joshi's father. This was his first time as a fatherly character.

Vijay Kenkre played Mukta Barve's father and Mangal Kenkre played Swwapnil Joshi's mother. Vijay Kenkre and Mangal Kenkre are a real-life couple.

Mangal Kenkre who played Mukta Barve's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. While filming for the third installment she had gained weight and had hair loss issues. So, the actor wanted the director Satish Rajwade to replace her in the film. However, the filmmaker denied and waited for seven months until she became stable.

In the first part of the film, Satish Rajwade shot the film in one line which is expensive production-wise. However, their plan was to show a gradation in the film.

Reportedly, while shooting at Saras Baug in Pune, the team had to face several difficulties due to the local crowd. Over 5000 people were gathered around the location.

