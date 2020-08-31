Swwapnil Joshi's 'Mumbai Pune Mumbai' Is One Of First Marathi Films To Get Trilogy?

Swwapnil Joshi's Mumbai Pune Mumbai is a romantic comedy-drama helmed by Satish Rajwade. The film follows the story between a girl from Mumbai and a boy from Pune and their arranged love marriage story. While Swwapnil Joshi portrays the boy, Mukta Barve plays the girl. Mumbai Pune Mumbai released in the year 2010, followed by two sequels, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3. As per IMDB reports, this romantic comedy flick is one of the first Marathi prequel films to get trilogy.
The second installment, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 released after five years of hiatus on November 12, 2015. This part of the trilogy follows the lead characters Gautam and Gauri's wedding life. In 2018, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3 entertained the audience. This installment revolves around Gautam and Gauri's pregnancy.
