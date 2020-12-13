Swwapnil Joshi Had An Ultimate Fan Encounter When The Fan Touched His Feet For THIS Reason

Swwapnil Joshi once encountered a fan who touched his feet as the fan believed him to be Lord Krishna. The actor gained tremendous popularity by featuring in Ramayan as Lord Krishna during his early acting days. It was during this time that Swwapnil Joshi saw a tremendous rise in popularity. His character as Lord Krishna was loved by a number of people who felt he fitted the role perfectly. According to Daily Bhaskar, Swwapnil Joshi told the news portal that people would often use his image as Lord Krishna.

Swwapnil Joshi had an ultimate fan encounter

Thus, the following fan encounter came as a huge surprise to Swwapnil Joshi as he was completely taken aback by the gesture. The actor spoke to the above-mentioned news portal that he was attending college at the time when the incident occurred. Swwapnil Joshi has just gotten into the first year of his college when the serial Ramayan began and his character started gaining fame. Despite the mammoth rise in his popularity, the actor had been attending college regularly. It was during this time that he saw a fan come running towards him. The actor said that the fan went down on his knees and touched his feet.

Swwapnil Joshi was quite confused at what was going on at the time and recalled that the whole situation was quite awkward for him. The actor being in college as a first-year student felt quite overwhelmed by the entire encounter he had. He then somehow spoke to the individual a few moments later and inquired about him.

It was then that Joshi found out that the man was a chain smoker and he finally quit smoking as he turned into a God-fearing man. Swwapnil Joshi added that the person specifically told him that each time he would think about smoking, the actor's image as Lord Krishna would appear before him.

Thus, Swwapnil Joshi in Ramayan as Krishna caused the individual to think about his action, thus leading him to quit the bad habit. It was after this that Swwapnil understood the motive of the fan and said that the awkward situation soon turned into an overwhelming one.

