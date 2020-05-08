'Four More Shots Please!': Samir Kochhar Opens Up About Starring In A Women-led Series

Actor Samir Kochhar, who is widely known as a travel show host, was seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please! a web series of Amazon Prime Video. He recently talked about how he felt working in the show. Kochhar also candidly talked about the show and its female-lead cast.

Samir Kochhar on Four More Shots Please!

Samir Kochhar was recently seen in an interview with a leading entertainment portal where he talked about his recent work in the web series Four More Shots Please! He was asked about how it felt to have worked with a female-lead team, and the actor said it was fantastic. He felt it was great to be a part of a show that revolved around four women, and is set in an urban city of India.

He then stated that he looked at the show’s popularity and liked his role. He described his character as a greyish sort of person and wanted to turn it around. He tried to be someone who is not a serial offender but tried to do it for the first time after “being caught between the laws of attraction” and he could not hold back.

Samir Kochhar then said that he loved and really enjoyed working with Nupur Asthana, the director of the show, and said that she cared for all her characters. He further called the project as a female-dominated one, right from the cameraperson to all the associates. So, when he entered the set for the first time, he felt that there were so many women and he said that he would not change it for anything else.

