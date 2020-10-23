Ryan Reynolds' Birthday: Ardent Fans Should Take This Trivia Quiz About 'Deadpool' Actor

Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds rings into his 44th birthday today, i.e. October 23, 2020. Reynolds is hands down one of the most sought-after actors who has proven his mettle as a performer in a number of films including Definitely, Maybe, Woman In Gold, Buried, and the highly-popular Deadpool films. The Canadian film and television actor kickstarted his career as an actor during his adolescence by starring in a teen soap opera titled Hillside.

Ever since then, the actor has starred in over 50 films and around 20 television shows throughout his illustrious career spanning almost three decades. He also continues to entertain fans with multiple film appearances in a year till date. Thus, on the occasion of Ryan Reynolds' birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all the ardent fans of the actor out there to test their knowledge about Ryan Reynolds' movies as well as Ryan Reynolds' trivia.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of Ryan Reynolds' quiz

1) How old was Ryan Reynolds when he kickstarted his career by starring in the Canadian teen drama 'Hillside'?

Thirteen

Fourteen

Fifteen

Sixteen

2) Which Canadian film marked the debut of Ryan Reynolds in the lead role as Jeffrey?

The Alarmist

Ordinary Magic

Coming Soon

We All Fall Down

3) Which Canadian singer was Ryan Reynolds briefly engaged with back in 2002 before they decided to part ways in 2004?

Avril Lavigne

Alanis Morissette

Nelly Furtado

Shania Twain

4) Ryan Reynolds essayed the role of which character in 2009's American superhero film 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'?

Victor Creed

William Stryker

Kayla Silverfox

Wade Wilson

5) In 2017, Ryan Reynolds was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards in the category of 'Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy' for which film?

Deadpool

Green Lantern

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Deadpool 2

6) Ryan Reynolds tied the knot with Blake Lively in which year?

2011

2012

2013

2014

7) How many daughters does Ryan Reynolds have with wife Blake Lively?

One

Two

Three

Four

8) Before falling in love with Blake Lively, which popularly American actor was Ryan Reynolds married to?

Scarlett Johansson

Jennifer Lawrence

Emma Stone

Anne Hathaway

9) Ryan Reynolds was last seen playing the lead role in which film?

Hobbs & Shaw

6 Underground

Detective Pikachu

Deadpool 2

10) Ryan Reynolds is set to share the screen space with Patrick Hughes in which upcoming American film?

The Croods: A New Age

Free Guy

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds' quiz answers

Fifteen Ordinary Magic Alanis Morissette Wade Wilson Deadpool 2012 Three Scarlett Johansson 6 Underground The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

