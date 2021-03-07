Tamannaah Bhatia Considers THESE Actors Her Favourite Stars; Details Inside

Tamannaah Bhatia is a well-known actress in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movie industries. Tamannaah Bhatia was last in Sarileru Neekevvaru along with Mahesh Babu in a special appearance in the song Daang Daang. Many of her fans would not know that Tamannaah Bhatia is a big fan of two famous names in the Indian cinema.

Who are Tamannaah Bhatia's favourite actors?

According to a report by News Nation, Tamannaah Bhatia is a huge fan of South Indian actor Mahesh Babu and Bollywood actress Priety Zinta. Other than Sarileru Neekevvaru, Tamannaah has also appeared in Aagadu opposite Mahesh Babu. This movie released in 2014 and gained favourable critical reception and box office response. However, the star is yet to share screen space with Preity Zinta. Other than her favourite actors, here is a list of other interesting trivia for her fans -

1. Tamannah Bhatia's career started at the age of 13 when she made her acting debut in a Bollywood movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005

2. Tamannaah Bhatia made her Telugu film debut in the same year with the movie Sri

3. Tamannaah Bhatia is the first actress from India who was nominated at Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actress, the actress also received the Dayawati Modi Award in 2017.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia has featured in over 65 Telugu-Tamil and Hindi movies during her career

5. Tamannaah Bhatia has received an honorary doctorate from CIAC in association with KEISIE International University in South Korea for her contribution to Indian cinema.

6. Tamannah Bhatia became the brand ambassador of the Government of India's campaign Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, in the year 2016

Tamannaah Bhatia's Upcoming movies

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to Instagram to unveil the poster of her upcoming movie Gurtunda Seethakalam. The actor also has many pending releases, with Bole Chudiyan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and That Is Mahalakshmi remake of the 2014 Hindi movie Queen being the most anticipated one. The actress is also all set to star in the Telugu remake of the Hindi crime thriller Andhadhun. Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen in the sequel of the movie F2: Fun and Frustration titled F3.

