Tamannah Bhatia Shares Stunning Edits From Gurthunda Seethakalam's Press Conference

Best known for her performances in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies, Tamannah Bhatia is all geared up for her upcoming Telugu romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. She recently shared glimpses of her stunning look that she sported for the official press conference for the movie. Let’s take a look at Tamannah Bhatia’s Instagram updates and see how the actor won the hearts of her fans through her looks.

‘About last night’

Tamannah Bhatia shared these mesmerizing clicks from her press conference last night and received immense love from her fans. She can be seen wearing a maroon-coloured gown with stunning puffy sleeves that enhanced her entire look. In the caption, she informed her fans that these pictures were from her official press meet of Gurthunda Seethakalam, which is a remake of ‘Love Mocktail’. In all her pictures, the mesmerizing editing made her look much more radiant than ever.

The caption continued with the names of cast and crew members from Tamannah Bhatia’s new film. She added that she will be featured in the movie opposite Satyadev Kancharana.

She also mentioned that the movie was produced and directed by Nagashekar. She added the names of the team members including her make-up artists, designers, photographers, among others. Many of the fans showered adorable comments and hearts on Tamannah Bhatia’s Instagram post when she added these stunning pictures of herself. Many of her fans addressed her as gorgeous while others couldn't keep calm over her beauty and sent tons of kisses her way. Take a look at how the fans showed their love for Tamannah Bhatia’s Instagram posts.

Also read Silambarasan TR Shares A Candid Moment With Nephew On Instagram; Watch

Also read Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Instagram Update Sums Up All Of Ours 2020 Perfectly, See Here

Tamannah Bhatia’s movies

Tamannah Bhatia’s movies’ list is a perfect blend of amazing Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films that have managed to pave her way to success as an artist. Making her debut with a Bollywood movie named Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, she has come a long way. Some of Tamannah Bhatia’s movies loved by the audience include Happy Days, Paiyaa, Badrinath, Dharma Durai, The Baahubali series, Bengal Tiger, Entertainment, Next Enti?, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Ananda Thandavam, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu and several others.

Also read Allu Arjun's Recent Instagram Post About His 'Home Sweet Home' Leaves His Fans In Awe

Also read Aditya Narayan's Instagram Story Sees His His Spotify 2020 Wrap, Adds Cryptic Caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.