Tamannaah Bhatia's Original Bollywood Debut Movie Was At The Age Of 15 For This Director

Bahubali: The Beginning fame actor Tamannaah Bhatia has worked in several movies in Bollywood as well as the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The actor is famous for her graceful and comedic timings in all her movies. Tamannaah debuted in Bollywood at the mere age of 15 for director Shabah Shamsi's movie in 2005.

Bhatia starred next to Marathi movie Bhaybheet actor Samir Aftab. The plot of the teenage romantic movie revolves around Raj (Samir Aftab) and Jiya (Tamannah Bhatia) who are star-crossed lovers as Jiya's father disapproves of their relationship. The movie. released on March 4, 2005, has an IMDb rating of 5 out of 10 stars.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Movies

Recently, the Entertainment actor shared a post with fans on Instagram dressed as 'Harika' as she prepares for the role for her upcoming movie F3: Fun and Frustration, which is a sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration. Bhatia's next movie Seetimarr will be releasing on April 2, 2021. Seetimarr was set to release in 2020, but production was paused due to the pandemic.

Tamannah Bhatia has also been working on a web series titled November Story which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. She announced the wrap of the shoot on her Instagram handle, inviting fans to binge-watch the upcoming series. Tamannah's latest projects also include Gurthunda Seethakalam, a Telugu remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Trivia

In 2005, Tamannah had also featured in the first Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant's iconic music video Lafzon Mein. The song was a part of his album Aapka Abhijeet Sawant along with his other hits including Mohabbatein Lutaaunga, Jaana, and others. Tamannah's original onscreen debut came in 2004 in the movie Ennaku 20 Unnaku 18.

Back in 2016, Tamannaah had starred in the Tamil-Telugu movie Oopiri, which was originally offered to Shruti Hassan. Hassan had to decline the offer due to scheduling concerns and other projects. An interesting trivia is that Tamannaah is fondly called 'Milky Beauty' by her fans due to her fair complexion, according to Times Now News.

