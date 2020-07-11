Tamannaah Bhatia Discusses Shooting For 'Baahubali' And How It Changed Her Movie Choices

As SS Rajamouli's Baahubali (2015) completed five years of its release on Friday, July 10, the lead actor of the period drama Tamannaah Bhatia spoke to an online portal about the film and her role in it. Tamannaah Bhatia said that while shooting the film, the cast and crew had a clue that the movie would do well at the Box Office. However, never in their wildest dream did they predict such a response, added the actor. She exclaimed that the success of Baahubali franchise goes to every actor and technician.

Tamannaah Bhatia played the role of Avanthika in the SS Rajamouli directorial. In the media interview, Tamannaah revealed that she cherishes the day she had her costume trials. Tamannaah Bhatia exclaimed that she was sure that her role would make an impact in the minds of the moviegoers. Incidentally, Baahubali was the first movie where Tamannaah was seen in the role of a warrior, in her long acting career, the actor has mostly essayed girl-next-door characters.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who shared a video on the five years completion of Baahubali, in the media interview, revealed that she was worried while shooting her introduction scene because she has never done a full-fledged action role. However, Rajamouli, Peter Hein, and Prabhas motivated her to push her limits, added the Baahubali actor. Tamannaah also exclaimed that these three people made her shoot easier.

Life after Baahubali

Further in the interview, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that Baahubali helped her realise that she is capable of doing any character as an actor. She added that the success of the film gave her the courage to experiment and take up challenging parts. Tamannaah exclaimed that she now chooses scripts that challenge her as an artist and offer her the space to perform.

What's next for Tamannaah Bhatia?

Tamannaah Bhatia, last seen in Sundar C's Action, has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her long-stalled project, That Is Mahalakshmi, an official remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen (2014). Apart from the upcomer, she also has Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas.

Besides the upcomer, Tamannaah also has Gopichand starrer Seetimaarr. Reports claim that Tamannaah will soon make her digital debut. According to reports, the actor will feature in a Tamil web series that is tentatively titled The November Story.

