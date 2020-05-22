Tamannaah Bhatia Presents 'art Of Falling' Before Acing A Perfect Headstand; Watch

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia emphasised on the 'art of falling' before perfecting a headstand in her latest video. Interestingly, taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a workout video to encourage her fans and followers to keep fit and active amid the lockdown. The post has a collage of one video and one photo. With a brief caption, Tamannaah Bhatia talked about the importance of failure.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared a video on her Instagram feed. In t-shirt and gym pants, the actor is seen gearing up to perform a headstand. In the video, her trainer can be seen helping the actor ace a perfect headstand. But, by the time her trainer turns to pick her phone, Tamannaah starts to fall and the trainer is heard telling her 'it's ok to fall'.

Instagramming the headstand video, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote a caption that read, 'I present to you the ‘Art of falling'.' Her caption further read, 'Cannot stress enough upon the importance of falling and failing way before you get it right.' Mentioning her frequent attempts, Tamannaah also added that, 'One of many attempts of falling accurately before I could rise and do a perfect headstand.' Giving a disclaimer to her fans and followers, the actor promptly asked them to not practice this without a trainer.

Scroll down to watch Tamannaah's headstand video:

This is not the first time when the Baahubali actor has inspired her fans amid the lockdown. Though the gyms are closed because of the nationwide lockdown, Tamannaah Bhatia gave cues to her fans about how to workout at home. In one such video, she added a pinch of humour and gathered heavy objects and fruits in a bucket. Later, she illustrated how it can help to perform weight lifting exercises at home without heavy-duty equipment.

Tamannah Bhatia's films

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Tamil-language flick Action alongside Vishal. She also performed a special dancing number for Mahesh Babu's January 2020 release Sarileru Neekevvaru. She has a few projects lined up for her and will be seen next in Bole Chudiyan that is directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside Tamannaah. Apart from this, she will next be seen in Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand.

