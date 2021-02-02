Tamannaah Bhatia Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Upcoming Film's Set, Watch Here

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming comedy film titled F3 with co-actor Daggubatti Venkatesh. The Bahubali actor has been sharing quite a few glimpses from her film's sets and also posted a picture, where she can be seen wearing her character's costume. Read on to know more about Tamannaah Bhatia's new movie and her Instagram story from the sets.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Workout Video And Gives 'Monday Motivation' To Her Fans

Tamannaah shares picture from the sets of F3

Entertainment actor Tamannaah Bhatia is presently shooting for her next flick in Hyderabad and shared a glimpse from the set, where she could be seen sitting with her co-stars. She was wearing a pink and purple saree, while her co-star Venkatesh sat next to her in a casual pair of jeans, with a shirt and sunglasses. Other casts and crew members were also present in the picture. You can see her Instagram story here.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia's Cameo Roles In THESE Films Are Surely Unmissable!

Tamannaah recently took to Instagram to share a close-up picture of herself, where she was dressed as her character from F3, Harika. She wore the same saree as she was seen, in her Instagram story and also wore a name tag on her outfit which read 'Harika'. She captioned the picture, "Your quirky Harika is back but this time with a lot more spunk! So happy to be back on the sets of F3 âœ¨ðŸ˜ðŸ“¸" See her Instagram post below.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia’s Original Debut Came In The 2003 Film 'Ennaku 20 Unnaku 18'; Here's More

The movie F3 is the sequel to the 2019 flick titled F2: Fun and Frustration, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi, and the cast included Mehrene Pirzada, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Daggubati Venkatesh. The first movie showed the lead actors get in trouble with their wives because of their inherent chauvinistic and controlling natures. What started as an attempt to control their wives ended with a lesson for them. You can see the poster of F3 here.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Rings In 35th Birthday Celebration With BFF Tamannaah Bhatia; See Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

Tamannaah started her career with a Bollywood film titled Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in the year 2005 and then worked more in Tamil and Telugu language films. Her successful projects include Paiyaa Siruthai, Veeram, Dharma Durai, Devi, Sketch, Racha, Baahubali: The Beginning, Bengal Tiger among others. Bhatia's upcoming works include Seetimaarr, directed by Sampath Nandi, Gurtundha Seetakalam, directed by Nagashekhar, and the Andhadhun Telugu Remake with Merlapaaka Gandhi at its helm.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Starts 'F3' Shoot In Hyderabad, Shares Photo From The Sets

Image Credits: Tamannaah Bhatia Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.