Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'homecoming' As She Recovers From COVID & Reunites With Parents; WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia, who had recently been tested positive for Coronavirus, has successfully recovered and returned home. The actor has always been very active on social media and has even shared her “homecoming” video on her official Instagram handle, thanking all her fans for all the love and support they sent her way. Read further ahead to know all about actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s “homecoming” celebrtions.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s homecoming

Recently, on October 14, 2020, Tamannaah Bhatia who has successfully recovered from Coronavirus shared her “homecoming” video on her official Instagram handle. In the video, the actor can be seen arriving at her society in a car wearing a facemask, while her parents (also wearing facemasks) wait for her eagerly. Just as Tamannaah got down from the car, her mother pulled her into a warm hug and showerED kisses. Tamannah Bhatia captioned the video, “Homecoming ðŸ¡”.

In the video shared by Tamannaah Bhatia, the actor has said that it’s just been so crazy and she is so grateful that it’s all over and done with as she can finally get back to living life and doing everything. These 14 days have been a lot to process but she is going to be putting up a lot to tell people what she has gone through. The actor mentioned that she is happy to be back home and will spend some time feeling great before getting back to work. She said that she will start working towards building up her stamina and energy and doing things that make her feel good, of course in the most “new normal” way there is. Tamannaah Bhatia said that she is sending all the love back to her fans’ way and says “thankyou for all your support”.

Just as Tamannaah Bhatia shared the post on social media, it went viral on the internet in no-time. The video has received over nine lakh views in a couple of hours. Not only fans, but many celebrities like Nikhil Thampi, Yogesh Bhateja, Shruti Haasan, and Nishka Lulla Mehra have also commented on the post.

Tamannaah Bhatia tested positive for Coronavirus

On October 4, 2020, Tamannaah Bhatia had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She got admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad and since she showed mild symptoms, the actor decided to get hospitalised immediately. After two days, she got discharged from the hospital. In an Instagram post, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to mild fever last week. After taking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged”. Tamannaah Bhatia has now successfully recovered and returned home.

