Tamannaah Bhatia Shares 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' First Look On Valentine's Day

Tamannaah Bhatia is ready to explore a new love story. Bhatia recently took to Instagram and shared the first look of her upcoming film, Gurthunda Seethakalam. In this modern love story, Tamannaah stars opposite Satyadev Kancharana. Find out more details about this story below.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares Gurthunda Seethakalam first look

The COVID-19 pandemic stalled several film and TV shoots. The lockdown that lasted for months came to an end a while back. Hence, the industry has now adopted 'new normal' and filmmakers are now ready to release their films in theatres as per the COVID-19 guidelines given by the government. Now, the latest film to join this lineup might be Tamannaah Bhatia’s Gurthunda Seethakalam.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram on February 14, 2021 i.e. Valentine’s Day and shared the Gurthunda Seethakalam first look poster. In the poster, Tamannaah Bhatia, and her co-star Satyadev Kancharana are gazing at each other while holding on to a hot coffee mug. Along with the Gurthunda Seethakalam first look poster, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “First look of #gurthundaseethakalam. Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone”. Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post here.

The moment Tamannaah Bhatia shared the first look poster and fans and followers were eager to share their reactions. Tamannaah’s fellow actor Kajal Aggarwal commented “beautiful” on the post. While most of the fans chose to use heart emojis to express their excitement over this new film. Take a look at all of these comments on Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post here.

Back in January, Tamannaah posted a picture with Satyadev and confirmed that their film Gurthunda Seethakalam has finally gone on floors. Along with the picture she wrote, “Laughter, conversations, and beautiful sunset, what a perfect way to start my new film”. Take a look Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post here.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev’s Gurthunda Seethakalam is a Telugu romantic drama film. It has been directed by Nagashekar. Gurthunda Seethakalam is a remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail Krishna and Milana Nagaraj. The film revolves around a software company employee who is searching for true love and suffers several heartbreaks.

