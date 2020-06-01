Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Mummy Ke Haath Ka Paratha' Post Will Leave You Drooling

Bollywood diva and South Superstar Tamannaah Bhatia sure know the art of charming her fans even during the lockdown. The Baahubali actor recently took her Instagram to share pics of her drooling over a parantha. The Entertainment actor has been quite active on social ever since the lockdown, and often post some innovative ways about spending one's quarantine positively.

Tamannaah Bhatia teases fans with homemade parantha cooked by her mother

In the latest Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram post, the stunning diva looks elated as she poses with a mouth-watering homemade parantha, cooked by her mother. Tamannaah is not only teasing her fans with this post but also spreading a sort of positivity focusing on how one can take this lockdown in an optimistic way and spend time with family and friends. So let's take a look at all the pictures which Tamannah shared on her social media with her homemade paratha.

Tamannaah Bhatia teases her fans with these adorable pictures of her gorging on a her "Mummy Ke Haath Ka Paratha" The Devi actor seems to be jovial mood as she playfully sticks her tongue out in this Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram pic.

In this Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram photo, her happiness is from lip to cheek as she flashes a big smile on her face while holding the parantha like a trophy with her fingers.

This is one is as all about boasting her "Mummy Ke Haath Ka Paratha" is deliciously made. The gorgeous actor is certainly in a hysterically fun mood when her poses with paratha as a prop were captured.

Out of all Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram photos, this one is our most favourite. As finally after posing in several ways, Tamannaah Bhatia grabs a bite of the tasty looking paratha.

From the inception of the lockdown, Tamannaah Bhatia has flooded her Instagram with positive posts. In some, she is even talking about haircare routines or doing a headstand etc. On the work from, Tamannaah has an interesting set of projects in the pipeline like Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand, a sports drama. Then she is all set to appear in Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddique. The film is helmed by Nawaz's brother, Nawab Siddiqui.

All Snips credit: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram

