Thalapathy Vijay's Upcoming Film With AR Murugadoss To Star Tamannaah As The Female Lead?

Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, in collaboration with AR Murugadoss, might feature the gorgeous actor Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. It was earlier speculated by various media outlets that Kajal Aggarwal will be the one starring opposite Thalapathy in this film. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the female lead in the upcoming AR Murugadoss project.

Tamannaah and Vijay in an upcoming film?

Actor Thalapathy Vijay is all set to collaborate with AR Murugadoss and speculations about the cast line-up have been doing the round for quite some time now. The rumours previously stated that Kajal Aggarwal will be the one playing the female lead in the upcoming south Indian film. It is now being reported that actor Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay instead of Kajal Aggarwal.

The film is being directed by AR Murugadoss and will be produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film is being called Thalapathy 65 for the time being and there has been no confirmation from the official team regarding the leading lady of this project. There have also been speculations that Thalapathy 65 will be the second instalment of Vijay and AR Murugadoss’ super hit 2012 film, Thuppaki. The film is expected to roll once the lockdown is lifted as the makers are almost done with the pre-production stage and the script of the film is also ready to be executed.

AR Murugadoss and Thalapathy Vijay will be teaming up for the fourth time after delivering blockbusters Kathi, Thuppaki, and Sarkar. Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly being paid close to ₹100 crores for this film but the actor has now brought down the charge to help production houses in handling the COVID 19 situation on the sets and otherwise.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Thalapathy Vijay had previously teamed up in the year 2010, for the film titled Sura. The plot of this film revolved around an ordinary man who made an attempt to save his village from the clutches of a corrupt politician. The Tamil film was written and directed by SP Rajkumar and failed to gain good ratings from the critics.

