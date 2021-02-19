Telugu Remake Of 'Andhadhun' To Star Nithiin & Tamannaah Bhatia

Hindi Blockbuster Andhadhun is now being remade in Telugu starring superstar Nithiin as the main lead alongside actor Tamannaah Bhatia. The Hindi blockbuster was directed by Sriram Raghavan which starred versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with the Netflix girl Radhika Apte and seasoned actor Tabu who played the antagonist in the film. This film is about a fake blind musician who uses his disability as a tool to take advantage in social settings and gets entangled in a gruesome murder. The Bheeshma star tweeted about the announcement of his 30th film.

Creatives Involved

The Telugu version is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi which would be his fourth film after Krishnarjuna Yudham. The film will be produced by Sreshth Movies under Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy as the producers of the film, while the film is presented by Rajkumar Akella/Tagore Madhu, is presenting it. The cinematography is done by J Yuvraj and the camera will be operated by Hari K Vednath. Tamannaah Bhatia will be reprising the role of Tabu and Nabha Natesh will be playing the role of the leading lady opposite Nithiin which was played by Radhika Apte in the Hindi version. Even Mahati Swara Sagarthe the chartbuster singer of Nithiin's last film Bheeshma will render tune for him for the second time.

Potential of a Remake

The original Hindi version won many accolades and was nominated fin various film festivals and awards shows. Sriram Raghavan won Best Film(Critics) & Best Director at Filmfare, for best actor male and female was won by Ayushmann & Tabu for their respective roles even it won for best screenplay, editing, and background score. Apart from the critical acclaim it also tasted the honey at the box office. The commercial and critical viability of the story and the film took it to various other regions. The Hindi version is also to be made in Tamil and Malayali. The Telugu version of Nithiin is scheduled to be released on 11th June.

