When Tamannaah Bhatia Gave A Sneak Peek Into Her Makeup Diaries; See Photos

Bollywood diva Tamannaah Bhatia, who is popular for her role as Avanthika in the blockbuster Baahubali films, is an active social media user. She enjoys a massive following of more than 12.2 million on her Instagram handle and frequently treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal and professional life. Giving closer look into her ‘reel’ life to her fans, the actor has also given a sneak peek into her ‘makeup diaries’. Take a look at her IG stories below.

Tamannaah Bhatia's makeup diaries

Listening to Lucid Dreams, Tamannaah shared a self-recorded video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen wearing a denim top and flaunted her subtle makeup. The actor kohled up her eyes with double up eyeliner and nude lipstick. Her short hair is styled in beach waves and is kept open. As part of the caption, she wrote, “’#shadesoffall’, ‘@makeupoftheday’”. Sharing the second picture from the same day, the actor captioned the video as, “U magician @sonamdoesmakeup”.

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a selfie video where she can be seen wrapped in a bathrobe. The actor is sitting in a place like a makeup studio and getting her makeup done by her makeup artist. In the caption, she wrote, “Rpund 2 @sonamdoesmakeup”.

Here, the actor also shared a boomerang video where she can be seen flaunting her look of the day. She wore a western velvety brown blazer. She had smoked up her eyes and wore matte pink lipstick. She added a rose gold neck chain to complete her look. Her hair was tied in a bun with a few strings hanging in front.

Listening to Ilomilo, Tamannaah once again shared a self-recorded video on her IG story and sported her minimal makeup look. In the video, one can see Tamannaah wearing a satin violet top and she applied matte makeup. She wore thin eyeliner, mascara and matte peach lipstick. Her hair was styled in loose curls and tied up in a low ponytail. The actor also tagged her makeup artist Florian Hurel.

The other day, Tamannaah sported her purple outfit with subtle makeup. She kept her loose wavy hair open and applied a nude matte lipstick, tagging her makeup artists. A few weeks later, Tamannaah shared a short video, where she can be seen sitting in her vanity van. She was getting her hair done while she was guiding her fans about various mascaras.

