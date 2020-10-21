Tamannah Bhatia Opens Up About Her Health, Says 'been Spending Time Rehabilitating'

Tamannah Bhatia recently returned home from the hospital after testing COVID-19 positive. On October 20, the actor took to her Instagram handle and carried out an 'ask me anything' session with her fans. She wrote, 'Ask me anything... (well, almost anything) #TalktoTammy'. Fans and followers were quick to share their questions and several of them seemed worried about Tamannah Bhatia's health. One of the most common questions asked to Tamannah Bhatia during the QNA session was, 'How is your health?'.

Replying to her fans, Tamannah Bhatia recorded an Instagram video and shared on her IG stories. In this video, Tamannah said, "Thank you for asking, I am feeling a lot better. I have been spending all this time rehabilitating. So eating well, sleeping well and working out as much as I can do, so that I feel better and feel more energized, so ya much better". Take a look at Tamannah Bhatia's Instagram stories.

One of Tamannah Bhatia fans asked the actor how she spent her time during the lockdown. The user wrote, 'How was your quarantine time?'. The That Is Mahalakshmi actor replied to her fan question saying, "You know I was really happy being at home because I am a homevert. I spend a lot of time just doing small small things I really like to do". Talking about the activities she was involved in during the quarantine, Tamannah added, "I enjoyed cooking, reading, chilling, watching tv". Check out Tamannah Bhatia's video below:

Tamannah Bhatia gets COVID

On October 5, Tamannah Bhatia announced that she was tested COVID positive. Sharing the news with her fans, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a note. Tamannah Bhatia's note read as:

Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well! Love, Tamannaah

