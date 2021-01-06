Punit Pathak Shares An Overwhelming Video Of 'P Se Ni Tak Ki Kahani' For Wife Nidhi Singh

Punit Pathak, one of the most spectacular dancers in the Indian entertainment industry, recently got married to Nidhi Moony Singh and since then, he has been sharing some of the most beautiful glimpses of their wedding on social media. Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding was held on December 11, 2020, and recently he shared one of the most special videos of their wedding. Take a look at Punit Pathak’s wedding video in which he beautifully planned a performance for her partner.

“P se Ni Tak Ki Kahani” Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh's wedding video

Punit Pathak recently took to his Instagram and posted this video in which he can be seen dedicating a sweet performance for his wife, Nidhi Moony Singh. In the video, he can be seen in his wedding attire and speaks about how Nidhi had two worlds one of which consisted of real-life issues while the other was in books where she lives her own imaginary fairy tale. Punit Pathak then created an entire 10-minute long performance illustrating their adorable love story.

The choreographer also mentioned in his performance about the time he expressed his feelings to Nidhi. That skit was then followed by a romantic performance by Punit on a popular Bollywood song. He later depicted the time when they were physically apart from each other, but still managed to come closer emotionally. He also mentioned a few details about the time when they had to go through a rough phase in their relationship, but somehow managed to resolve it. At the end of Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding video, he gave a spectacular solo performance through which he showcased his immense love for her and took her in his arms.

In the caption, Punit stated how he depicted his story from "P to Ni" in his own words which were the initials of their names. He even tagged some other people in his post who helped him plan this entire performance and put efforts to make it special for both of them.

All his fans were overwhelmed by the love Punit showered on Nidhi Moony Singh and dropped tons of hearts in the comments while some of them stated how cute they looked together. Have a look at some of the fans’ comments under Punit Pathak’s wedding video.

