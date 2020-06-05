Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Have Their Wedding In Temple? Read Details Here

South Indian actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's wedding reports have been in the news for quite some time. Last year, reports were doing rounds that the couple will get married by the end of the year but that did not happen. Recent reports suggest that they will have a low-key temple ceremony. Here's what it is about.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to tie the knot soon?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will reportedly tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in a temple in Tamil Nadu. The couple will have a private wedding with a very limited guest list. However, none of this has been confirmed by either of the party nor has any official statement been released.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reportedly fell in love on the sets Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It has been four years since then, and they finally seem ready to be getting married. The couple is often seen enjoying vacations together in foreign destinations, and pictures of it is flooded on their social media.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara had opened up in an interview with a daily portal about her past relationships. She said that she had always maintained a dignified silence regarding whatever was being reported about her. However, now things seem to have changed for her. Although she said she gives her 100 per cent in a relationship "if it doesn't work, it doesn't work".

Nayanthara's upcoming movies

In other news, Nayanthara was last seen on the silver screen in Darbar which starred Rajinikanth. She will again work with the latter in Annaatthe which is being directed by Siva. The movie also features Khushbu, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh in important roles.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are also working on a Netrikann. The latter is also producing the project. Nayanthara will also star in Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which will again be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The movie also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi.

Besides these, Nayanthara has also two 2020 releases lined up so far. Mookuthi Amman directed by R Balaji was slated to release in April but seems to have been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Trishna directed by Madhupal and starring Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran is slated to release on August 7, 2020.

